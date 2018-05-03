Watch Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Aaron Tveit perform 'Come What May'

Ready to feel like you’ve “never seen the sky before”?

The world premiere of the stage musical adaptation of Moulin Rouge! is fast approaching, but in the meantime a video of Aaron Tveit (Grease Live!) performing the movie’s original song “Come What May,” is here to tantalize and leave you wanting more.

Directed by Ezra Hurwitz, the clip see Tveit wander a theater full of raining rose petals and score pages as he sings the ballad first performed by Ewan McGregor in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 feature film. Tveit plays Christian in the adaptation, a struggling writer who flees his strict father and runs to Paris in pursuit of freedom, beauty, truth and — above all things — love.

He will be joined on stage by Tony Award winner Karen Olivo (West Side Story, In The Heights) who takes over Nicole Kidman’s role of the beautiful club performer and courtesan Satine. Danny Burstein portrays the exuberant host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler, in the role originated by Jim Broadbent in the screen version. Robyn Hurder also joins them as the vindictive dancer Nini, while Tam Mutu takes on the role of the vile Duke of Monroth, Sahr Ngaujah as dreamer Toulouse-Lautrec, and Ricky Rojas as the aggressive-heel-flicking Santiago (he’s a tango dancer).

Rounding out the ensemble are: Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Joe Carroll, Max Clayton, Natalie Cortez, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James,Brandon Leffler, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Daniel Maldonado, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera.

Rehearsals began Thursday for Moulin Rouge! The Musical which debuts in Boston on June 27 and will run through Aug. 5, 2018 ahead of a planned relocation to Broadway.

Watch the video above and head here for tickets.