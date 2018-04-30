Rupert Murdoch play Ink to make Broadway premiere in 2019

A play about a young Rupert Murdoch will be arriving on Broadway next spring.

It was announced Monday that Ink will make its American premiere as part of Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2018-2019 season, following a well-reviewed debut in London.

Written by James Graham (Privacy, Finding Neverland) and directed by Rupert Goold (King Charles III, Enron), Ink is set in 1969 London, as Murdoch purchases the then-struggling paper The Sun and sets out to reinvent it as a must-read tabloid, with the help of editor Larry Lamb.

The Broadway production of Ink will begin previews on April 2, 2019 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, ahead of an April 24 opening night. Cast and creative team information will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the upcoming play, head to its website.