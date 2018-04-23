Whoopi Goldberg wore Gryffindor robes to the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway opening

Looks like someone’s been shopping at Madam Malkin’s.
Whoopi Goldberg attended the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Sunday, and she walked the red carpet in full Hogwarts-ready attire. The View host showed up to the Lyric Theatre in New York in a floor-length Gryffindor robe, putting every other attendee to shame.
The two-part play made its Broadway premiere this weekend after debuting in London in 2016. Jack Thorne wrote the script based on a story by Thorne, director John Tiffany, and Potter mastermind J.K. Rowling, and it picks up 19 years after the event of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, as a now-adult Harry Potter (Jamie Parker) prepares to send his son Albus (Sam Clemmett) off to Hogwarts.
After the play, Goldberg shared her rave review on Twitter, writing, “The show is off the hook.”
