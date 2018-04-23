Whoopi Goldberg wore Gryffindor robes to the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway opening

Looks like someone’s been shopping at Madam Malkin’s.

Whoopi Goldberg attended the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Sunday, and she walked the red carpet in full Hogwarts-ready attire. The View host showed up to the Lyric Theatre in New York in a floor-length Gryffindor robe, putting every other attendee to shame.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

The two-part play made its Broadway premiere this weekend after debuting in London in 2016. Jack Thorne wrote the script based on a story by Thorne, director John Tiffany, and Potter mastermind J.K. Rowling, and it picks up 19 years after the event of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, as a now-adult Harry Potter (Jamie Parker) prepares to send his son Albus (Sam Clemmett) off to Hogwarts.

After the play, Goldberg shared her rave review on Twitter, writing, “The show is off the hook.”

I just spent the whole day in the theatre watching Harry Potter & the Cursed Child pt 1 &2. The show is off the hook, the cast is magnificent, the magic that happens on stage is EVERYTHING you want in the theater.& more An experience to be shared with you & your family See it. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) April 23, 2018

Read EW’s review of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child here.