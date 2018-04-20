Bette Midler will return to Hello, Dolly! on Broadway

Prepare the galloping waiters — Bette Midler is coming back to Hello, Dolly!

Producer Scott Rudin announced Friday that the icon would reprise her Tony-winning role in the hit revival for six weeks, ahead of the show’s closure this summer.

Midler’s return run as matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi begins on July 17, and she’ll be joined by returning original cast members David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel (who also won a Tony for his role in the musical).

Bernadette Peters, who is currently staring in the Dolly! lead role, will conclude her turn in the show on July 15, as will her costar, Victor Garber.

“I am delighted to return to the scene of one of the greatest experiences of my life, and I know the brilliant Bernadette Peters enjoyed her turn as much as I did,” Midler said in a statement. “Dolly Levi is one of the most joyful characters in Broadway history, and Bernadette and I were lucky to be able to step into her glorious shoes.”

Hello, Dolly!, which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and was named one of EW’s best shows of 2017, will close on Aug. 25. Tickets for Midler’s return go on sale April 28.