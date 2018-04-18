Spring Awakening stars Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff help Parkland students with production

The Broadway cast of Spring Awakening is lending a hand to a production of the musical featuring survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff joined other members of the original Broadway cast to sit in on rehearsals for a local production of the Spring Awakening at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts in Boca Raton, Florida, which is a 20-minute drive from Parkland, where 17 people died in a school shooting in February.

“What an honor joining my original Broadway Spring Awakening cast in Florida yesterday to work with some of the Stoneman Douglas students and their castmates on their production of Spring Awakening,” Michele tweeted on Wednesday as she shared photos from their meeting.

Also spotted were Skylar Astin, Remy Zaken, Gideon Glick, Lauren Pritchard, Brian Charles Johnson, and Phoebe Strole.

What an honor joining my original Broadway Spring Awakening cast in Florida yesterday to work with some of the Stoneman Douglas students and their cast mates on their production of Spring Awakening ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bnSTz6CsL0 — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) April 18, 2018

Spring Awakening original cast. I love you all so much. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CYbiyJQqYT — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) April 18, 2018

Cameron Kasky, one of Parkland’s student activists and a founder of the March for Our Lives, shared a selfie with Michele and Groff. “Groff and I were not prepared for that Florida sun!” Michele tweeted back to Kasky. “Thank you for having us, you are amazing.”

The actress and singer, who is about to go on tour with her Glee castmate Darren Criss, called the student troupe “such incredible, talented and inspiring young adults who are fighting to make a change.”

Very honored to meet such incredible, talented and inspiring young adults who are fighting to make a change! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sCJVQ02D3Y — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) April 18, 2018

Groff and I were not prepared for that Florida sun! (there’s no emoji for sunburnt😂) thank you for having us, you are amazing. ❤️ https://t.co/pVyiO09kE1 — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) April 18, 2018

The students are preparing for their Spring Awakening production’s debut on Wednesday, May 2.

“Now more than ever, this musical carries important weight,” the show’s description reads. “In light of the recent Parkland tragedy, the BARCLAY Performing Arts family feels it is not only a gorgeous show, but a crucial live theatre experience for our community.”