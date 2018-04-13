James McAvoy is aiming to play Cyrano De Bergerac on stage next year

James McAvoy is angling to have a very famous nose.

The star of stage and screen told EW he’s hoping to return to the London stage in 2019 in a production of Cyrano De Bergerac, the play originally penned in 1897 that tells the story of a gifted poet who pines for the beautiful Roxane, but fears his large nose will prevent him from finding romantic happiness.

The play has been translated from the French and adapted for modern audiences dozens of times, and it’s unclear which adaptation, if not a new one, McAvoy would hope to bring to the boards. “We’re just trying to find the time and find the space,” he said.

McAvoy also added that he’s hoping to partner with longtime theatrical collaborator Jamie Lloyd on the production. Lloyd would direct, with McAvoy starring. Most recently, the two worked on Macbeth and The Ruling Class together, which both ran to rave reviews at London’s Trafalgar Studios and earned McAvoy Olivier Award nominations.

McAvoy has worked with Lloyd in the theater for more than a decade, and they share a love of tackling plays with a violent, visceral approach. “I know he’ll hit hard and do them very on-the-front-foot, which is the kind of thing I like,” he said. “I feel like Cyrano is a great opportunity to do both physical and verbal fireworks, so fingers crossed, we can marry both.”