Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee to announce 2018 Tony nominations

April 12, 2018 AT 10:48 AM EDT

Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee will cohost this year’s Tony nominations announcement, according to the American Theatre Wing.

The announcement will be held on Tuesday, May 1 at 8:30 a.m. ET at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The event will be streamed live on the Tonys website.

Leslie Odom Jr. won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2016 as Aaron Burr in the smash hit Hamilton. He also recently appeared in the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express. Katharine McPhee recently made her Broadway debut as the lead in Waitress, and she stars in the CBS drama Scorpion. Both Odom and McPhee appeared in NBC cult favorite Smash.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards themselves will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

