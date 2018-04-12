Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to show off his letter-reading skills.

The Oscar-nominated actor has officially been tapped as the first star confirmed for Letters Live‘s New York debut engagement. The London-originated production is a live show that pairs celebrities with historic, unforgettable “literary correspondence,” including letters written by Mohandas Gandhi, David Bowie, Tom Hanks, Richard Burton, and Abraham Lincoln. Cumberbatch will perform live at Manhattan’s Town Hall from May 18-19.

This is not Cumberbatch’s first Letters Live appearance. Indeed, since its 2013 inception across the pond, the show has attracted an impressive stable of A-list talent in addition to the Sherlock star, including Gillian Anderson, Ian McKellen, Kylie Minogue, Russell Brand, Thandie Newton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rose McGowan, Riz Ahmed, Juliet Stevenson, Mark Hamill, Anjelica Huston, Tom Hiddleston, Oscar Isaac, Mary J. Blige, Jude Law, and Brie Larson, to name just a few.

Tickets for the New York debut starring Cumberbatch can be purchased here. Letters Live has confirmed that “additional celebrity cast members” will join Cumberbatch for both nights of his performance, so stay tuned.