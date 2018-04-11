Original Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese stops by the Broadway show

He doesn’t even go here!

Daniel Franzese, the original Damian from Mean Girls, dropped by the new Broadway musical version of the cult classic on Tuesday. The actor praised the production on Instagram, writing alongside an image of himself with the show’s Damian, Grey Henson, “Such an incredible experience to see @greyhenson slay the stage as Damian in @meangirlsbway. A big ‘Four for you!’ to the whole brilliant cast! The show is its own new thing and that thing is fabulous. Can’t wait to see it again.”

Franzese, who is currently doing stand-up comedy on his “YASS! You’re Amazing!” tour, also posed for pictures with the show’s Janis Sarkisian, Barrett Wilbert Weed. And of course he left his signature at the August Wilson Theatre, which reads, “I totally went here!”

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto

The Looking actor also posted a photo set on Instagram of his gift to the cast — some totally fetch, Mean Girls inspired cookies, with recreations of the show’s Playbill, the Burn Book, and even ones with his own face on it.

Broadway’s Mean Girls is currently playing in the August Wilson Theatre. Tickets are available on the show’s site.