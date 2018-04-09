Harry Potter and the Cursed Child becomes top-grossing play in Broadway history

Accio box office records!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become the top-grossing play in Broadway history, reporting the highest single-week gross for a non-musical in only its third week of previews.

The show broke box office records by a wide margin, bringing in $2,138,859 gross for the week ending April 8, 2018. The previous record holder was the LBJ drama All the Way, starring Bryan Cranston, whose name recognition likely accounted for its record-making box office haul. All the Way grossed $1,623,495 in June 2014.

In its first full week of previews, Cursed Child exceeded the $2 million mark, which is an extra magical feat given that 300 seats at every performance are selling for $40 or less. However, the Lyric Theatre, which is home to Cursed Child, has approximately 200 more seats than the Neil Simon Theatre, which was home to All the Way.

Cursed Child is now the top-grossing play in Broadway history, despite still being in previews. The production officially opens Sunday, April 22.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been more blessed than cursed since it first debuted in London’s West End in 2016. The play broke Olivier Award records in London, winning 9, more than any other play or musical in West End history.

Though in its infancy for its New York run, the Broadway production of Cursed Child is proving that it still has that magic touch.