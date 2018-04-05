Josh Charles to make Broadway debut opposite Armie Hammer in Straight White Men

Josh Charles is headed to the Great White Way.

The Emmy-nominated actor has been cast in Straight White Men, the upcoming Broadway production of Young Jean Lee’s acclaimed play. He’ll star opposite Armie Hammer, also making his Broadway debut, as brothers who gather on Christmas Eve with their father (Tom Skerritt, Picket Fences), only for complex questions about identity and culture to quickly arise. The play originally opened at The Public in New York in 2014, to excellent reviews.

This transfer, to be helmed at Second Stage by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County), marks the first time ever that an Asian-American woman’s play will be produced on Broadway. In addition to Hammer and Charles, Grammy winner Ty Defoe (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and transgender performance artist Kate Bornstein (I Am Cait) have also been cast and will be making their Broadway debuts.

Last year, Charles starred in Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker’s off-Broadway play The Antipodes. He remains best known for his television work, receiving two Emmy nominations for his acclaimed turn as Will Gardner in The Good Wife and more recently recurring in Law & Order True Crime: The Menenedez Murders and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Straight White Men will begin previews at the Hayes Theater in New York on June 29, before officially opening on July 23. More information on the show can be found here.