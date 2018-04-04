Moulin Rouge! stage adaptation to feature Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein

The cast for Moulin Rouge! The Musical’s world premiere has been announced, and it’s spectacular, spectacular.

The musical is set to make its world premiere in Boston this summer, beginning June 27. Based on the 2001 film from Baz Luhrmann, the musical tells the story of lovesick writer Christian and the entrancing Moulin Rouge performer Satine as their tragic romance unfolds in a world of extravagance and beauty.

Grease Live!’s Aaron Tveit will headline the musical as Christian, stepping into the role originated by Ewan McGregor on screen. Tony winner Karen Olivo is taking on tragic chanteuse Satine, a role which earned Nicole Kidman an Oscar nomination. Broadway veteran Danny Burstein rounds out the cast portraying Harold Zidler, the madcap host of the Moulin Rouge, originally portrayed by Jim Broadbent.

Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Ricky Rojas, and Robyn Hurder join the additional announced cast as the Duke of Monroth, Toulouse-Lautrec, tango dancer Santiago, and tempting Nina respectively.

Based on a book by John Logan and directed by Alex Timbers, the musical makes it world premiere this summer prior to a planned relocation to Broadway. Further details on the Broadway run are still to come. The musical will feature many of the iconic pop songs reworked for the film, as well as recent hits that have hit the airwaves since.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical plays Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre June 27 through Aug, 5.