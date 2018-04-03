Matthew Morrison, Rachel Bloom, Wayne Brady, more to perform at Parkland benefit concert

Members of the Broadway community are raising their voices for a good cause.

A number of theater and TV stars are coming together with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to perform at a special benefit concert to raise money for victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting and to benefit the arts in the community, it was announced Tuesday.

From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Parkland, USA, being held April 16 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, will showcase the talents of some Broadway heavyweights. Stoneman Douglas students will also perform songs they’ve written themselves and with help of renowned theatrical composers.

As for the famous faces of stage and television who are participating, the list includes: Matthew Morrison (Glee, Finding Neverland), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway, Chicago cast of Hamilton), Noah Galvin (The Real O’Neals, Dear Evan Hansen), Justin Guarini (American Idol, In Transit), Vincent Rodriquez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton, Hairspray Live), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and more.

There will also be a special performance by Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg’s dance troupe in honor of her memory, and several Stoneman Douglas students will take the mic to speak at the event as well. Proceeds raised will be donated to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund and Shine MSD, which benefits arts advocacy in the Parkland community. According to the announcement, approximately 10,000 tickets for the event have been donated to the families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-345-7000 or at the BB&T Center Box Office. For more information on the event, head to FromBroadwayWithLove.org.