Leslie Odom Jr. would reprise his Aaron Burr role if the original Hamilton cast reunited

Wait for it, wait for it…Leslie Odom Jr. would absolutely be open to returning to the room where it happens.

The Tony-winning actor who originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton says he would return to the role if the original cast was reuniting. “If [creator Lin-Manuel Miranda] called me, if he wanted to get the band back together, I’d be there in a heartbeat,” Odom tells EW. “There was a magic about that original company.”

Odom outlines his experiences in Hamilton in his new autobiography Failing Up. “I write what all those actors and performers mean to me,” he says. “I tried to mention as many of them in my Tony speech as I could. There was real love and admiration there from me.”

“Yeah, if the band was ever getting back together, there is no other room where I would rather be. That would be the room where it happens,” Odom jokes. While there are no current plans to reunite the original cast, creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton for a limited stage run in Puerto Rico in 2019.

Odom also notes he would happily consider returning to Smash should the former NBC television musical ever make a play for Broadway as has long been rumored. Odom had a supporting role on the series as a Bombshell ensemble member and sometime lover of Christian Borle’s writer Tom.

“I would take a look at it if they were interested in me for it, ” Odom says of any potential reboots of the series. “I didn’t have a ton to do on the show. I was very much a supporting player, and I was happy to do it. The central characters in that thing were those two women, Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee. People mainly want to see them sing that glorious music and wear those beautiful costumes and be glamorous and talented and ballsy on the stage. That’s mainly what it’s about, but I would look at anything they want to send me.”

As for the rising trend of musicals on television, from Fox and NBC’s live extravaganzas to the latter’s Rise, Odom says he’s thrilled to see them getting so much love on mainstream platforms. “Any major spotlight that gets shined on the form helps us all,” he notes. “[Hamilton director] Tommy Kail is winning Emmys for Grease Live, and they’re about to do Jesus Christ Superstar — those kinds of moments, they help Broadway. They help the regional theater. They help make this form of storytelling popular and keep it in the eyes of the American people. I’m a fan of the form, so I love the moment that it’s having.”

Failing Up is now available.