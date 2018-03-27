Jeremy Jordan got mixed up and baked in a beautiful pie on Monday night, when the Newsies alum and Supergirl star tried his hand at singing a song from Broadway’s Waitress — and totally nailed it.

The performance — which you can watch exclusively above — came at MCC Theater’s Miscast Gala, the annual event where New York stage stars try their hand at performing songs from roles in which they’d normally never be cast. The result is a star-studded revue filled with fun, funny, and bring-the-whole-darn-house-down numbers.

Case in point: Jordan, who belted out Jenna’s poignant Waitress ballad “She Used to Be Mine” at this year’s event.

Waitress songwriter Sara Bareilles was also one of the night’s participants, singing “Make Them Hear You” from Ragtime (after she tripped up the lyrics, she vowed on Instagram, “I will NEVER NOT USE A TELEPROMPTER AGAIN”). Other highlights included Caissie Levy, currently playing Elsa on Broadway in Frozen, singing “Shiksa Goddess” from The Last Five Years; Rise and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho singing West Side Story; and Spongebob trio Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee, and Wesley Taylor doing a number from Company. (Also: The Band’s Visit star Katrina Lenk’s “If I Were a Rich Man” was a hit, with her accompanying herself on violin.)

The MCC Theater benefit also honored Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, who’s back on Broadway this season in Three Tall Women. Her Lady Bird director, Greta Gerwig, made an appearance to give some of the night’s opening remarks.

Head here for more information on Miscast, and watch Jordan’s performance of “She Used to Be Mine” in the video above.