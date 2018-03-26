National Lampoon's Vacation has musical adaptation in the works

Looks like the Griswold family’s next vacation might just be to New York City.

Davenport Theatricals announced Monday they have optioned the rights to develop a musical based on the iconic Vacation film franchise. Ken Davenport and Kurt Deustch will develop the musical in partnership with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

“Both Kurt and I came of age on the Vacation films series and can’t wait to bring the Griswolds to Broadway,” said Davenport in a statement. “If audiences thought their cinematic misadventures were funny, wait till Clark and his family get to Times Square.”

Tentatively titled Broadway Vacation, the production would follow the Griswold family, led by patriarch Clark (originally portrayed by Chevy Chase in multiple Vacation films), on their first trip to NYC and the theater district in particular.

“Millions of tourists come to New York for the first time every year and each one has a singular experience,” noted Deutsch. “The Griswolds’ maiden trip to the city will be no exception, though in this case, theirs is guaranteed to be outrageous, unique, hilarious – and well-choreographed. While the characters are familiar, Broadway Vacation will take them on a completely original musical journey – and on a trip to New York that they will never forget.”

National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise has existed for over three decades, beginning with 1983’s Vacation. It was rebooted in 2015 with Ed Helms playing the grown-up version of the son of Chevy Chase’s Clark.

Producer Ken Davenport also confirmed the news via Twitter, tweeting out an article with the news and the caption, “Who’s up for a Vacation . . . Broadway style. :-) Proud to announce a developing project.”

Both Davenport Theatricals and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures are well-versed in stage-to-screen adaptations. Davenport Theatricals recently produced the Tony nominated run of Groundhog Day, while Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures has been behind the likes of the Broadway adaptations of Elf and The Bridges of Madison County.