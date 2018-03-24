Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt belt out 'Found/Tonight' at March for Our Lives

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt just finished performing at the March for Our Lives. Follow our live coverage here: https://t.co/yEWdnu7x7o pic.twitter.com/KNTpgd0klO — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2018

“Have you ever felt like nobody was there? Have you ever felt forgotten in the middle of nowhere? Have you ever felt like you could disappear, like you could fall and no one would hear?” If yes, then this one’s for you.

Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt hit the stage at the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, when they performed their new song “Found/Tonight,” a mash-up of Hamilton‘s “The Story of Tonight” and Dear Evan Hansen‘s “You Will Be Found.”

A studio recording of the piece was released earlier in the week, but the dueting Broadway stars garnered booming applause from the D.C. crowd.

The March for Our Lives is a response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 individuals were killed and 16 others were injured by a shooter. While gun control activists have been fighting for more common sense gun laws, this tragedy, which occurred on Feb. 14, inspired some of the surviving students to become activists themselves.

Celebrities like George Clooney, Bill Murray, and Taylor Swift shared their support for the teens ahead of the March for Our Lives, which includes multiple other demonstrations across the nation. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus, Josh Gad, Kim Kardashian West, New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, and more stars hit the streets on Saturday.

Miranda and Platt had been sharing footage from their rehearsals ahead of the big performance, including a brief break to sing some “Defying Gravity” from Wicked.

The point of “Found/Tonight” can be found in the mashed-up lyrics: “When our children tell their story, they’ll tell the story of tonight.” And on Saturday, the people marched for their lives.

