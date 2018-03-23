Harry Connick Jr. to star in musical adaptation of The Sting

Cue up the Scott Joplin — Harry Connick Jr. is returning to the stage to headline a new musical based on the Academy Award-winning film The Sting, which tells the story of two grifters, Henry Gondorff and Johnny Hooker, as they team up to pull a massive con on the city’s villainous racketeer.

The crooner is not only lending his acting talents to the show, but will also contribute music and lyrics.

The Sting will run at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey, from March 29 through April 29. The production is Broadway-bound, but further dates and details are yet to be determined.

The 1973 film was nominated for 10 Oscars and won seven, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for leading man Robert Redford. (He portrayed Johnny Hooker, while his partner in crime was played by Paul Newman.) The movie was also notable for its distinct ragtime score, featuring reworked versions of the music of Scott Joplin among others.

Connick Jr. made his Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of The Pajama Game, and he was last seen treading the boards in New York in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, which closed in 2012.