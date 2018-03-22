Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt to perform at March for Our Lives

The Hamilton/Dear Evan Hansen crossover keeps getting better and better.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt previously recorded a mash-up of songs from both musicals called “Found/Tonight” (based on the songs “You Will Be Found” and “The Story of Tonight”). The song was one of Miranda’s monthly “Hamildrops,” and proceeds from streaming and downloading the single are being donated to the March for Our Lives initiative, organized by the student survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Now, the official Twitter page for March for Our Lives has announced the duo will perform the charity single at the demonstration in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Both stars shared the news and their support for gun control legislation on social media.

“Unbelievably proud to say I get to march with @Lin_Manuel alongside the incredible students of #MarchForOurLives in DC on Saturday, and perform #FoundTonight. It’s been a privilege to follow their example and it’ll be a privilege to stand beside them. #GunControlNow,” Platt tweeted.

We’re so excited that @Lin_Manuel and @BenSPLATT will be performing on Saturday in DC! Thank you both for this beautiful @HamiltonMusical and @DearEvanHansen mash-up, “Found/Tonight.” Proceeds go to #MarchForOurLives. Stream & download here: https://t.co/isNrToK86L pic.twitter.com/y8kgPM6kIz — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) March 22, 2018

Unbelievably proud to say I get to march with @Lin_Manuel alongside the incredible students of #MarchForOurLives in DC on Saturday, and perform #FoundTonight. It’s been a privilege to follow their example and it’ll be a privilege to stand beside them. #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/yUyyol8Z0D — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 22, 2018

Alex Lacamoire, who worked on both shows and arranged the mash-up, posted on social media about the making of the song. “I would tear up in the studio as I listened to the mix, thinking of the kids we made this for,” he tweeted.

When @Lin_Manuel and @BenSPLATT came over my apt to rehearse #FoundTonight, I got goose bumps the minute they started singing each other’s songs. I would tear up in the studio as I listened to the mix, thinking of the kids we made this for. — Alex Lacamoire (@LacketyLac) March 19, 2018

The March for Our Lives takes place Saturday in cities across the world. Watch the video for “Found/Tonight” above.