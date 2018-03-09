Hear Katharine McPhee sing 'She Used to Be Mine' ahead of her Broadway debut in Waitress

She’s imperfect but she tries; she is good but she lies…she is all of this mixed up and baked in a beautiful pie.

Katharine McPhee is about to be all these things and more when she makes her Broadway debut as Jenna in Waitress, taking over the for the show’s composer Sara Bareilles in the title role.

For those who simply can’t wait to hear McPhee in her Broadway debut, the Waitress team has released a first listen of McPhee in the role, singing Jenna’s signature ballad “She Used to Be Mine.”

The actress will begin performances on April 10 and will be in the show through June 17.

Watch the video above to take a little early bite out of the “Katherine McPhee in Waitress pie” pie.