Hamilton becomes most-nominated production in Olivier Awards history

The London version of Hamilton has had quite a run, and now it’s the most-nominated production in the history of the Olivier Awards.

The nominations, announced on Tuesday, recognize excellence in professional theater in London. Hamilton leads the pack with 13 nods, including two for Best Actor in a Musical, three for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Mastercard Best New Musical, and more.

The previous record for most Olivier nominations was a tie between last year’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the 2008 production of Hairspray, which each scored 11 nominations. Other nominees this year include new play The Ferryman, as well as productions of Follies and Hamlet.

Hamilton‘s founding father Lin-Manuel Miranda is coming off a big weekend after attending the Oscars, during which the first footage from his new film Mary Poppins Returns was aired. The multi-hyphenate musical aficionado documented the evening on social media with a Sound of Music spin.

These are a few of my favorite things pic.twitter.com/9t8NE4M67Y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 5, 2018

The Oliviers will be held on Sunday, April 8 and will be hosted by actress and comedian Catherine Tate.