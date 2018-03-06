Broadway stars express outpouring of support for Ruthie Ann Miles

Broadway is rallying around one of their own.

Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles was injured and her 4-year-old daughter died on Monday after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, New York. Miles’ friend Lauren Lew was also injured, according to reports, and Lew’s 1-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene.

As soon as news of the tragedy broke, Broadway stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Platt, and Josh Gad shared condolences and messages support on social media for Miles, who is pregnant and recovering from the crash at a Brooklyn hospital.

“Heartsick for Ruthie and her family,” Miranda wrote on Twitter. Audra McDonald shared a GoFundMe link to raise money for Miles and her family, captioning it, “This is heart shattering. Please help if you can and if you can’t please send love and hope and prayers their way. Ruthie, I am sending you all the love and light in my heart today sweet lady.” Many other stars, including Sutton Foster, also amplified the fundraising link via their social media pages.

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo also shared a fundraising link for Lew and her family, and many others followed suit. See more of their messages below.

Please give to the Lew family as well if you can. https://t.co/8HpFDJOhY2 — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) March 6, 2018

Heartsick for Ruthie and her family. https://t.co/T7Ox6y4BeH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 6, 2018

This is in support of Lauren Lew and her family, who were also struck by yesterday's tragedy, along with @RuthieAnnMiles. Unimaginable.

Help if you can. https://t.co/R7MJZkrsaF — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 6, 2018

@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) March 6, 2018

This is heart shattering. Please help if you can and if you can't please send love and hope and prayers their way. Ruthie, I am sending you all the love and light in my heart today sweet lady.

Ruthie Ann Miles Fund https://t.co/Spsy7MAsBP — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) March 6, 2018

Please help my friend @RuthieAnnMiles and her family https://t.co/HIonQUknly — Sutton Foster (@sfosternyc) March 6, 2018

Humans of twitter. Our friend @RuthieAnnMiles has suffered an unimaginable loss and is pregnant and in critical condition. Please give what you can. https://t.co/mREvGOmiLO — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 6, 2018

No words or amount of money can make sense of this tragedy. All my love is with my golden-hearted sister @RuthieAnnMiles and her family. Here’s how you can help right now. https://t.co/TIpy1qaHBU — Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) March 6, 2018

So devastated. Sending so much love your way Ruthie this community is here for you. — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) March 6, 2018

Please give anything you can. https://t.co/Rwd35Izzb0 — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) March 6, 2018

This incredible woman of unimaginable kindness and goodness and talent is going through the absolutely unthinkable. Please help @RuthieAnnMiles if you can. https://t.co/04QK6pTf68 — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 6, 2018

My friend has gone through something unimaginable. Please pray for her…. https://t.co/9NDnOSenW6 — Raúl E. Esparza (@RaulEEsparza) March 6, 2018

My heart is shattered for my dear friend Ruthie. If u can give, do. Hold your loved ones close. Life is so fragile. https://t.co/WguP4ICPtv — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 6, 2018

This is so beyond upsetting. Words cannot begin to express my sadness for Ruthie, Lauren and their families. https://t.co/T8YBGR7zI5 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 6, 2018

Praise God. Via Ruthie’s Go Fund me page. “Ruthie is no longer in critical condition and is on the road to physical recovery. Also, thankfully, her unborn child is unharmed.” Keep praying. And here is the link again: https://t.co/0pCz75LH6o — Corey Cott (@NapOnACott) March 6, 2018

There are no words. No words can describe this gut-wrenching reality for this beautiful soul. Please help however you can. #RuthieAnnMiles https://t.co/IZiqO2Hd9B — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) March 6, 2018

Love people a little extra hard today.. This has me speechless. Friends, please give what you can. Prayers up for @RuthieAnnMiles and her family. https://t.co/oJyF5Ue5gr — Ana Villafañe (@aanavee) March 6, 2018

Don't order delivery food for a couple days. Don't get Starbucks for a week. Don't buy that app on your phone. Donate to this. Please donate to this.https://t.co/lvK8RDyBoz — Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) March 6, 2018

All of my love to @RuthieAnnMiles and her family today and all of the days to come. So much love. — Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) March 6, 2018

The wonderful KING AND I star, Ruthie Ann Miles, is pregnant and was severely injured when she was hit by a car. Her four-year-old daughter was killed. It’s something difficult to even think about. You can help here:

Fund https://t.co/hcp1dmKUDf — Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) March 6, 2018

Please give your love, thoughts, prayers and anything you can spare to a member of our Broadway community who has experienced a tragic loss. We love you @RuthieAnnMiles https://t.co/BGghcIDngk — Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) March 6, 2018

An unimaginable tragedy has happened to an extraordinary person in our community. Please help where you can. https://t.co/5uKrBNfTzj — josh groban (@joshgroban) March 6, 2018

As a mommy, a member of the broadway community, a woman, & a fellow child of God…I find myself here in my kitchen crying about this. We’re praying for you and your family, #RuthieAnnMiles…we who know you, we who don’t…we’re ALL holding you close. https://t.co/wOBw52K5XM — Heather Headley (@heatherheadley) March 6, 2018

https://t.co/EhLjzqj6VJ we are here for you and we love you Ruthie … donate if you can… — conrad ricamora (@conradricamora) March 6, 2018

There are no words. Our hearts are broken for our friend and her family. https://t.co/OLhHvCwfZd — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) March 6, 2018

My poor sweet pal …😪♥️ https://t.co/3r88Ypi03r — Keala Settle (@kealasettle) March 6, 2018

.@RuthieAnnMiles has just suffered a devastating loss. Please help her and/or spread the word if you can. https://t.co/OaERLTElkB — Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) March 6, 2018

Sending love and prayers to our friend @RuthieAnnMiles…you are in our thoughts. — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) March 6, 2018

Heart is aching for beautiful, gracious Ruthie Ann Miles & https://t.co/yY46NBaW43 much 💖& endless blessings.Pls help as u can🙏 https://t.co/0QGe3jt0HH — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) March 6, 2018