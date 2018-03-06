Broadway stars express outpouring of support for Ruthie Ann Miles

Broadway is rallying around one of their own.
Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles was injured and her 4-year-old daughter died on Monday after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, New York. Miles’ friend Lauren Lew was also injured, according to reports, and Lew’s 1-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene.
As soon as news of the tragedy broke, Broadway stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Platt, and Josh Gad shared condolences and messages support on social media for Miles, who is pregnant and recovering from the crash at a Brooklyn hospital.
“Heartsick for Ruthie and her family,” Miranda wrote on Twitter. Audra McDonald shared a GoFundMe link to raise money for Miles and her family, captioning it, “This is heart shattering. Please help if you can and if you can’t please send love and hope and prayers their way. Ruthie, I am sending you all the love and light in my heart today sweet lady.” Many other stars, including Sutton Foster, also amplified the fundraising link via their social media pages.
Hamilton star Phillipa Soo also shared a fundraising link for Lew and her family, and many others followed suit. See more of their messages below.
