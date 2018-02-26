Tatiana Maslany to make New York stage debut in Tracy Letts play Mary Page Marlowe

Tatiana Maslany is accustomed to playing many roles, but now, she’ll be one of five actresses playing a single role.

The Orphan Black star is set to make her New York stage debut in Tony Award-winner Tracy Letts’ play Mary Page Marlowe, which is also making its New York premiere.

Maslany, an Emmy-winner for her five-season run as Sarah Manning and her clone sisters on Orphan Black, will be one of five actresses to play the titular role at different stages of the character’s life. Letts’ story of Mary Page Marlowe, a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain, joy, success, and failure, asks, “If you looked back on eleven moments from your life, would you recognize yourself, or would you see a stranger?”

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the Second Stage Theater production will take place at the Tony Kiser Theater, with previews beginning June 19 and opening night taking place on July 12.