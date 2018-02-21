Put on your Sunday clothes and you’ll be feeling fine, not at all settling, for Santino Fontana.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star will be temporarily stepping into Broadway’s Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! in the role of Cornelius Hackl beginning Tuesday, March 13.

Fontana will replace Tony winner Gavin Creel in the role, while Creel recovers from back surgery. “Santino’s an amazing performer,” Creel said in a statement. “He’ll be absolutely wonderful in the part.”

Hello, Dolly! won four 2017 Tony Awards, including best revival of a musical and a prize for headliner Bette Midler. Since January, Broadway greats Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber have stepped into the roles originated by Midler and David Hyde Pierce in this production.

Fontana is no stranger to Broadway musicals. Besides his song-and-dance skills showcased on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and as the voice of Hans in Frozen, he was Tony nominated in 2013 for his role as Prince Charming in the revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.