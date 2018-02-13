Wayne Brady to return to Kinky Boots on Broadway

Wayne Brady is stepping back into his Kinky Boots.

The Emmy-winning actor is set to reprise the role of drag queen Lola, which he played from 2015-16 on Broadway after the exit of original cast member Billy Porter, beginning this spring. Brady will appear in Kinky Boots from March 5 to April 26, taking over J. Harrison Ghee, who is temporarily leaving the play to work on another project. (He’ll return on May 1.) Brady previously earned considerable acclaim for his work in the show.

“To say that I’m thrilled to step back into Lola’s fabulous shoes would be the understatement of the century!” Brady said in a statement. “Lola is a role of a lifetime for an actor, a true tour de force. In this current political and social climate, we need more people to see characters like Lola… unafraid to speak her mind and unabashedly true to herself. I can’t wait to join Jake Shears and Kirstin Maldonado onstage with the rest of the Kinky Boots family.”

Brady most recently appeared as Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton, earning strong reviews, and remains best-known for his Emmy-winning hosting gig on the American version of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Kinky Boots opened in 2013 on Broadway and has played successfully in the years since. With music from Cyndi Lauper and a book from Harvey Fierstein, the production won six Tony Awards including best musical and best score. Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Charlie is currently being played by Jake Shears, of Scissor Sisters fame.