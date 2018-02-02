Watch this Beautiful mash-up of 'You've Got a Friend' for Facebook's Friends Day

Winter, spring, summer, or fall — all you’ve got to do is call.

In honor of Facebook’s Friends Day, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has released a mash-up of Carole King’s iconic 1971 hit “You’ve Got a Friend.” The video includes footage of Carole King singing the tune at several different points in her life, as well as recordings from the original cast, current cast, and casts from Japan, Australia, England, and the North American national tour.

Now in its fifth year on Broadway, Beautiful tells the story of singer-songwriter Carole King’s life as well as painting a broader tapestry of the music and history of the 1960s and ’70s in America. In 2014, it was nominated for seven Tony awards and won two, including one for leading lady Jessie Mueller and her portrayal of King.

“You’ve Got a Friend” was first released on King’s 1971 hit album Tapestry, but it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when released as a single by frequent King collaborator James Taylor. Both Taylor and King won Grammy Awards for the track.

Beautiful is currently playing on Broadway and at various locations on tour throughout the United States. Watch the video above.