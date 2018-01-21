Dwayne Johnson inspires London musical The People's Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: wrestling legend, action movie star, and now the inspiration behind a new musical.

According to the U.K.’s Metro newspaper, Johnson is the guiding light for The People’s Rock, a stage production set to premiere in London next week during the Vault Festival.

The story follows a teenage girl living in a dystopian America 30 years in the future. Under the rule of Emperor Trumpus, TV, the internet, and democracy have vanished and the production’s protagonist becomes “obsessed with the idea and the legend that is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson,” portrayed by a puppet in the form of a “fantasy/religious role model hybrid.”

The People’s Rock was born out of the all-women’s creative group Nevertheless, She. In an interview with Metro, producer Emma Shaw said the idea for the musical came out of a joke.

“It came about as all the best ideas do when we were taking the piss out of one of our friends,” she said. “She is obsessed with Dwayne Johnson, and had alarm clock and cardboard cut-outs of him.”

Something's cooking and it smells like revolution! Proud to announce @NS_Writers debut show THE PEOPLE'S ROCK @VAULTFestival, 24-28 JAN. Book now: https://t.co/oZQzABmcUx … pic.twitter.com/JmdW1SYDyA — Nevertheless She (@NS_Writers) December 5, 2017

Shaw explained that Johnson’s character is the only puppet in the production. “In the world that we’ve created, its not the real Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, it’s the teenage fantasy of him,” she said. “In the script we call him ‘The Fairy RockMother.’ He appears when she needs him.”

Shaw also said they wanted to tackle topical issues in a manner that’s more funny than depressing. “We want to be relevant and talk about the way women engage with the messages someone like Donald Trump sends, but at the same time, its primary role is to be a piece of entertainment,” she said.

Perhaps best of all, Johnson recently tweeted his approval of and support for the musical. “Break a leg and I’m there in spirit!” he wrote.

Ah a musical inspired by yours truly. Cool.. who’s hitting the high notes? 🎼

Read the premiere. Entertaining, with a strong 18yr old female voice. I love it!

Break a leg and I’m there in spirit! #ThePeoplesRock @VAULTFestival https://t.co/9oRp6ULqIU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 17, 2018

The People’s Rock premieres Jan. 24 in London. Learn more here.