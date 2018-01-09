Hamilton kicked off its own British invasion when the London production of the hit musical opened last month, and now creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is revealing a few lyrics that changed when the show crossed the pond.

On Tuesday, Miranda tweeted that he “tweaked 3 tiny lyrics” for the show’s London bow, and asked if anyone had caught them.

I tweaked 3 tiny lyrics for #HamiltonLDN. Anyone catch ‘em? — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 9, 2018

Fans were quick to respond to his challenge and the three modifications were soon confirmed by Miranda himself. One appears in the song “Take a Break,” in which Alexander Hamilton’s line, “John Adams doesn’t have a real job anyway” was replaced with, “Vice president isn’t a real job anyway.”

Another change comes near the musical’s end in “Your Obedient Servant,” when Aaron Burr challenges Hamilton to their duel — instead of suggesting they meet in Weehawken, Burr just says “Jersey.” The third revision is in the Act 2 song “The Room Where it Happens” where the line “Well, I propose the Potomac” ‘definitely disappeared,’ as another Hamilton fan pointed out. (It was replaced with “Well have him over, propose it.”)

Yup. Swapped out Potomac with

“well have him over, propose it.” https://t.co/3ji54qGXJu — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 9, 2018

Hamilton is playing in London now, in addition to its current Broadway, Chicago, and touring productions.