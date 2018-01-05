Lin-Manuel Miranda approves of Jason Brown's Hamilton on ice

Jason Brown did not throw away his shot during Thursday’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships, performing his routine to the Hamilton track “The Room Where It Happens.”

Brown, a self-proclaimed fan of the musical, scored a 93.23 for his routine — and also scored a seal of approval from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“GET IT @jasonbskates GET IT,” Miranda wrote.

This is not the first time the figure skater performs a Hamilton-inspired routine. Brown skated to “Wait For It” on Today in January.

Brown earned a sport on the Sochi Olympic team back in 2014, after his amazing Free Style Riverdance, as the youngest (19) U.S. male singles skater. He landed third in the standings after Thursday nights men’s short program. The Winter Olympics trials are still underway, click here to learn how to watch on TV.