The Go-Go's musical to make pre-Broadway premiere in spring 2018

The most successful female rock band of all time is getting a Broadway musical.

On Tuesday, producers announced that the Broadway-bound Head Over Heels will launch next spring in San Francisco, at the Curran theater, before its transfer to the Great White Way is announced in the 2018-2019 season. Adapted by James Magruder (Triumph of Love), the musical will feature the iconic songs of The Go-Go’s. It’s being described as a tantalizing odyssey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, romance and scandal, and where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems. Head Over Heels made its world premiere last year at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

“If you told us 30 years ago that our songs were going to be in a musical, we’d have said ‘Of course they’ll be on Broadway!’ none of us would have really believed it though — what a crazy idea!,” The Go-Go’s said in a statement. “Yet here we are, with Head Over Heels — a celebration of love in all its forms, joyful, fun and full of heart, driven by the songs that for decades have been making people jump from their seats and dance.”

The Go-Go’s formed in Los Angeles in 1978 before going on their unofficial farewell tour just last year. In the nearly 30 years they performed together, they sold more than 7 million records worldwide, with their 1981 debut album Beauty and the Beat being certified double-platinum. They’re known for their rock-pop songs including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation,” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.”

The Curran is known for launching splashy pre-Broadway productions, including Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and, most famously, Wicked. “The Curran has a wonderful history of introducing shows to the world before they go on to Broadway.” Curran owner and curator Carole Shorenstein Hays said in a statement. “I’m very happy to continue that legacy, giving California audiences the chance to be among the first to experience the utter joy of the Go-Go’s Head Over Heels, filled with the music that only the world’s most successful all-female rock band could provide.”

Gwyneth Paltrow is credited as a producer on the upcoming production, while Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) is set to direct.