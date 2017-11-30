Lin-Manuel Miranda joining In the Heights cast for 10th anniversary reunion at BroadwayCon

In the Heights is coming back to its hometown.

To celebrate the hit musical’s 10th anniversary, creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda and other members of the original Broadway cast will come together in New York City for a reunion at BroadwayCon in January, EW can exclusively reveal.

Miranda, who wrote the show’s music and lyrics and played its central character, Usnavi, will be joined at the event by costars Karen Olivio (Vanessa), Olga Merediz (Abuela Claudia), Javier Muñoz (original ensemble, Usnavi), and musical director Alex Lacamoire.

The panel — which will discuss the impact the musical had on Broadway — will be moderated by Miranda’s father, Luis Miranda. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

In the Heights first arrived on Broadway in 2008, following a bevy of characters in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The production won four Tony Awards, including best musical, and saw Miranda working with collaborators he’d reunite with again years later for his current Broadway hit, Hamilton (among them director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, costume designer Paul Tazewell, Lacamoire, Muñoz, and his future George Washington, Christopher Jackson).

The third annual BroadwayCon will take place at New York’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from Jan. 26-28. More details on the schedule (and how to get tickets) can be found at the event’s website.