Broadway's newest Evan Hansen talks vocal idols Beyoncé and Sara Bareilles

Though the music of the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen has provided inspiration to thousands of listeners since the show first opened, the newest star of the Broadway show, Noah Galvin, stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show to talk about some of his inspirations. Below, some of the amazing women Galvin considers to be his vocal idols.

“Out of anybody in the entertainment sphere of today, I’d say Beyoncé is the most consistent performer,” said Galvin who currently performs eight shows a week. “I hope to one day be as consistent a performer as she is.”

Another one of his idols? Waitress composer Sara Bareilles.

“People talk about getting goosebumps about hearing music that moves them,” Galvin starts explaining. “I’ve never really had that experience until sitting in a room with Sarah Bareilles and hearing her sing this material. It was life-changing.”

You can watch the entire clip above to see who else Galvin cites as a vocal idol. Dear Evan Hansen is currently playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.