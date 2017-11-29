Broadway’s Anastasia celebrates the film’s 20th anniversary with special performance

Maureen Lee Lenker
November 29, 2017 AT 09:48 PM EST

Take a journey to the past with Broadway’s Anastasia’s celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary.

Following Wednesday’s matinee performance, Christy Altomare, who portrays Anya/Anastasia onstage, gave a special encore performance of “Journey to the Past,” singing along to the original film and animation of Anya, as the entire stage was transformed into the scene from the movie.

The song, written by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, who were also on-hand to celebrate, has become a touchstone for a generation and was even nominated for an Oscar for Best Song following the Nov. 21, 1997 release of the film.

Watch the video above to see Altomare take audiences on a journey 20 years into the past.

