Bruce Springsteen's Broadway run extended

Bruce Springsteen will be performing on Broadway a little while longer.

The iconic rock star announced Monday that Springsteen on Broadway has extended its run for an additional four months in order to meet overwhelming audience demand. The acclaimed show, which opened Oct. 12 and loosely traces the arc of his life and career through singing as well as dialogue, will now run through June 30, 2018.

Springsteen on Broadway has been enough of a box-office smash to leave many eager fans without a chance to catch it. “Due to overwhelming participation in the original Onsale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, there will be no additional registration for this extension,” Ticketmaster said of a special program launched to help people secure seats. “Fans who previously registered and were verified but placed on Standby and did not receive a code, and fans who received a code but were unsuccessful in purchasing tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster with further information about the added shows. A digital lottery will continue to operate through the extension for fans interested in purchasing tickets after the December 19th on-sale.” (Those interested can learn more and put their names in here for shows beyond Dec. 19.)

Springsteen on Broadway has emerged as one of the biggest new shows of the fall, selling out nightly and scoring excellent reviews. In her review for EW, Madison Vain wrote, “Springsteen’s an ace dry comedian, but he’s even better when he’s breaking your heart…. The show’s format and theatrical setting paint a fuller picture of Springsteen, the human, beyond just Springsteen, the rock star.”

The show is currently playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Visit Springsteen’s website for more information.