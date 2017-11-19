Dear Evan Hansen: Broadway community and Ben Platt say goodbye before his final show

Broadway fans might wish Ben Platt could go on for forever in Dear Evan Hansen, but Sunday marks his final performance in the role that earned him a 2017 Tony Award.

With Platt preparing to take the stage as the titular Evan Hansen for the last time, many fellow Broadway performers sent him well wishes via social media.

The show’s production team posted a tweet thanking Platt, using his own words from his Tony acceptance speech. “Dear Ben Platt, thank you for showing us that the things that make us strange are the things that make us powerful. Sincerely, Us,” they wrote.

Platt himself also tweeted a farewell message. He wrote, “Today is my last @DearEvanHansen performance, ending a 3.5 year journey with a remarkable family of artists. I am proud of all I gave & grateful for all I have received. I love you, Evan. You changed every part of my life. I’ll carry you with me for the rest of my days. Now, onward!”

Platt will be replaced by Noah Galvin and Taylor Trensch over the next few months, while his post-DEH plans include releasing an album of original music. Previously best known for his role in Pitch Perfect, Platt has earned rave reviews for his sensitive, emotional performance as an anxiety-plagued high school senior who finds himself embroiled in a painful lie.

He has been with the role since early development of the musical, and many consider his performance a large part of what has shot the production to incredible success. Given that, luminaries of Broadway, ranging from Lin-Manuel Miranda to Laura Benanti to Cynthia Erivo, sent him messages of support for his final performance. Other stars who have made splashes on Broadway, including Hugh Jackman and Josh Groban, also sent Platt kind words, as did famous fans like Sam Smith to Zach Braff and James Corden.

Read a sampling of tweets below.

Congratulations @BenSPLATT

for finishing an astonishing run as Evan Hansen. To you and the cast of @DearEvanHansen … thank you for such a memorable and deeply affecting show. Looking forward to seeing it again … for the 4th time. @pasekandpaul — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 19, 2017

Eat em up today, @BenSPLATT. We don't know how you do it but we're grateful. pic.twitter.com/EX7tCbzCsU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 19, 2017

And when you get offstage, cut all your hair off, you will feel SO FREE — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 19, 2017

Sending nothing but love and congrats to @BenSPLATT as he spends his final hours this weekend leaving every ounce of his wonderful talent on the @DearEvanHansen stage. Was a joy to be your neighbor, pal. — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 18, 2017

Happy final performance @BenSPLATT, you superstar. ⭐️ — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) November 19, 2017

Sending ALL the good vibes to @BenSPLATT this weekend. What you’ve done on that stage will be remembered forever. Enjoy these last few! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 18, 2017

Synonyms for @BenSPLATT include:

Superhuman,

Phenomenal,

Singular,

and Extraordinary.

Happy final performance, Buddy. Congrats, and an endless sea of Thank Yous. pic.twitter.com/azEO3EZkAU — Alex Lacamoire (@LacketyLac) November 19, 2017

Congrats to @BenSPLATT on his final weekend in @DearEvanHansen. It was one of the most powerful theatrical performances I’ve ever seen. I went 4 times and would have gone again, but the ushers were starting to laugh at me. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 18, 2017

All my love to @BenSPLATT on his last few shows of Dear Evan Hansen ❤️ — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 18, 2017

To my love @BenSPLATT tomorrow you come to the end of a wonderful, painful, full, life and heart altering journey. I can not explain how you may feel when the chords for your last song plays, but i can say you will fight through it, and it will be magical, because my love pg1/3 — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) November 19, 2017

That is what you are @BenSPLATT you are magic.

I know that the heartbreak and the loss and the tears you give are real. I know that because you understood they were real for me. We are kindred spirits and I have been rooting for you from the beginning. You’re so close 2/3 — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) November 19, 2017

The rest that is coming for you is more than earned, but the LIFE you are about to embark on is destined. I love you sweetheart, I’m so so so proud of you, I’m sending you so much great energy to lift you through it all. Love and light and luck to you darling @BenSPLATT ❤️3/3 — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) November 19, 2017

Dear @BenSPLATT, have a wonderful last day of making the crowd cry, laugh and leave so inspired they want to break their arm just to feel connected to you. CONGRATS! YOU ARE INCREDIBLE! — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) November 19, 2017

@BenSPLATT has set an entirely new bar with what a performance can accomplish in a musical. Glad I got to witness it. Have the best time today. Congratulations. — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) November 19, 2017

Dear @BenSPLATT today is going to be a good day. Thanks for being a hero to so many theater kids (including this one). — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) November 19, 2017

Happy closing to two of my friends ending their epic journeys on stage this weekend—-both having given performances of a lifetime. I am lucky to have witnessed them both! The spectacular @MsAmberPRiley and the one and only @BenSPLATT ♥️🙌🏻👏🏻 Bravo. — Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) November 19, 2017