Kelli O’Hara is returning to Broadway with not one but two dynamite roles: Lilli Vanessi and Kate of Kiss Me, Kate.

Roundabout Theatre Company announced Monday that Scott Ellis (A Christmas Story Live!) will helm a revival of the smash hit musical comedy for Broadway, scheduled to premiere in February 2019. Hilariously and romantically exploring the conflict that occurs on and off-stage during a musical production of The Taming of the Shrew, it centers on Lilli, the show’s leading lady who takes on the Shrew role of Kate.

In addition to several Broadway revivals, Kiss Me, Kate has spawned a 1953 motion picture and multiple television productions. The show is the first ever to win the Tony Award for Best Musical.

“Kelli O’Hara is inarguably one of the best actresses in the American theater and a dear friend to Roundabout,” said Roundabout Artistic Director Todd Haimes. “We have been talking about projects for years and it is particularly thrilling to celebrate her return to Roundabout in a role that will showcase her impeccable range and virtuosic talent as a singer, actress and comedienne, just as she did in our production of The Pajama Game a decade ago. Putting together a season is always a puzzle of timing and availability, with Roundabout’s particular pendulum swinging among revivals, a commitment to new work and when it’s right, musicals. The stars aligned on Kiss Me, Kate – and we are honored to have my beloved colleagues Scott Ellis, Warren Carlyle and Kelli O’Hara back at Roundabout.”

O’Hara is a six-time Tony nominee, winning for the first time for her triumphant performance in the 2015 Broadway revival of The King and I. She’s also appeared on stage in The Bridges of Madison County, South Pacific, and The Pajama Game. On screen, she’s recently guest starred in Masters of Sex, Blue Bloods, and The Good Fight.