Lin-Manuel Miranda brought his son to see Hamilton and his review is adorable

Lin-Manuel Miranda decided over the weekend that his almost-3-year-old son, Sebastian, was ready to sit through the first act of Hamilton.

In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday. His comments in this thread… pic.twitter.com/e3hBugEsnI — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Miranda took his son to see the beginning of his musical phenomenon on Saturday, and subsequently took young Sebastian’s in-depth “comments” to Twitter. Fortunately for his dad, Sebastian gave a mostly positive review.

Sebastian sat on two booster seats, per Miranda — “He is very little” — and, overall, “liked” what he saw. His opinion on what worked best seemed to fall in line with that of the general public: “The scary parts [in Yorktown] … but also the kissing and fighting and singing.”

This is thoroughly adorable stuff, but the best part of this Twitter review has to be the way Miranda describes Sebastian’s in-the-moment reactions to various numbers and plot turns. Among the things that the youngster did in the theater: “Furious applause” following the performance of “My Shot,” yell “He’s got a sword!” at the sight of King George during “You’ll Be Back,” and for his favorite in “Yorktown,” “punching noises” and “air punching.”

Read on below for Sebastian’s full review of Hamilton’s first act, as relayed by his dad:

Alexander Hamilton: "those stairs need to COME DOWN." He was very concerned the stairs would not come down. Whew! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

My Shot: various punching sounds, furious applause. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

The Schuyler Sisters: total DELIGHT in seeing @elizjudd as Angelica, with whom he has played in the park several times. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

You'll Be Back: upon seeing King George, yelled, "HE'S GOT A SWORD!" — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

At the climax of Meet Me Inside: "WHY ARE THEY BOTH WEARING SHOES?"

(Maybe because we don't wear shoes inside? I dunno) — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Yorktown: more punching noises, air punching. This was his favorite part. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Dear Theodosia: he curls up next to @VAMNit. She DID write it, according to him.

BUT THEN — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

When Hamilton came out and he and Burr sang together, Sebastian delightedly squealed, "SHE HAS TWO DADDIES!!!" — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

His best friend at school has two daddies and he is crazy about them. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

In summary, he liked it. His favorite part? "The scary parts."(Yorktown)

But also "the kissing and fighting and singing.

Thank you. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Miranda then teased Sebastian’s next review:

We will try act two when he's a little older. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Can’t wait to hear what the young Miranda’s reaction will be to being in “The Room Where It Happens.”