Theater

Lin-Manuel Miranda brought his son to see Hamilton and his review is adorable

Fortunately for his dad, Sebastian had a mostly positive reaction

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda decided over the weekend that his almost-3-year-old son, Sebastian, was ready to sit through the first act of Hamilton.

Miranda took his son to see the beginning of his musical phenomenon on Saturday, and subsequently took young Sebastian’s in-depth “comments” to Twitter. Fortunately for his dad, Sebastian gave a mostly positive review.

Sebastian sat on two booster seats, per Miranda — “He is very little” — and, overall, “liked” what he saw. His opinion on what worked best seemed to fall in line with that of the general public: “The scary parts [in Yorktown] … but also the kissing and fighting and singing.”

This is thoroughly adorable stuff, but the best part of this Twitter review has to be the way Miranda describes Sebastian’s in-the-moment reactions to various numbers and plot turns. Among the things that the youngster did in the theater: “Furious applause” following the performance of “My Shot,” yell “He’s got a sword!” at the sight of King George during “You’ll Be Back,” and for his favorite in “Yorktown,” “punching noises” and “air punching.”

Read on below for Sebastian’s full review of Hamilton’s first act, as relayed by his dad:

Miranda then teased Sebastian’s next review:

Can’t wait to hear what the young Miranda’s reaction will be to being in “The Room Where It Happens.”