Moulin Rouge! The Musical sets Boston run for summer 2018

The Moulin Rouge! musical is moving full steam ahead.

The stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s blockbuster 2001 film has been confirmed to begin performances next summer at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, producer Carmen Pavlovic announced Wednesday, with aims to then move to Broadway. The premiere will mark the re-opening of the venue, which has been newly restored.

“I am thrilled that Moulin Rouge! The Musical will premiere at the magnificent Emerson Colonial Theatre, a venue with a rich theatrical history,” Pavlovic said in a statement. “It is a great honor to relight one of America’s best loved theatres, where unforgettable musicals like Oklahoma!, Carousel, La Cage aux Folles, Grand Hotel and Follies were first seen by theatre audiences in Boston before going on to Broadway. I applaud ATG for saving this theatre and thank them for inviting us into their newest home. We’re excited to be one step closer to making the much anticipated premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical a reality.”

John Logan, the Tony winning and Oscar nominated writer, has adapted the beloved movie musical, which starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The upcoming production is expected to combine iconic songs from the film with new releases from the past 15 years for a contemporary update. Moulin Rouge! explored the blossoming romance between a poet and a cabaret singer against the backdrop of the Belle Epoque in Paris, France, at the turn of the 20th Century.

Alex Timbers will direct the production while Justin Levine serves as music supervisor. Moulin Rouge! The Musical was originally announced in the fall of 2016, and casting news is expected to break in the coming months.