Ryan Murphy taps Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto for Boys in the Band Broadway revival

The Boys in the Band is coming to Broadway for the first time.

Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 play is receiving a 50th-anniversary Broadway revival courtesy of Ryan Murphy and David Stone, and it will star Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, and Andrew Rannells. Two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will direct.

The play, which was one of the first to unapologetically present gay men’s lives onstage, is about a group of gay men who gather in a New York City apartment to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Over the course of the evening, fissures are exposed in their friendships, threatening to overwhelm their bonds with tales of heartache and more.

“The significance of The Boys in the Band cannot be underestimated,” Murphy said in a statement. “In 1968, Mart Crowley made theatrical history by giving voice to gay men onstage, in this uncompromising, blisteringly honest, and wickedly funny play.” He added that the play was “groundbreaking in its exploration of how gay men treated each other and how they were made to feel about themselves. And while some attitudes have thankfully shifted, it’s important to be reminded of what we have overcome and how much further we still have to go.”

The production will play a strictly limited 15-week Broadway engagement at the Booth Theatre, from April 30 to Aug. 12.

When the play debuted in April 1968, it was initially scheduled to play only four performances in a small off-Broadway venue. Eventually, it ran for more than 1,000 performances, transferred to London, and was adapted into a 1970 film by William Friedkin.

Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchinson, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins have also been announced as part of the cast.