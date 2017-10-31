London's Old Vic releases a statement on Kevin Spacey allegations

London’s Old Vic theatre, where Kevin Spacey served as artistic director from 2004-2015, has released an official statement regarding the actor in the wake of allegations that Spacey made a sexual advance at a then 14-year-old Anthony Rapp.

“The Old Vic would like to respond to recent media reports by making it clear that we are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations levied against Kevin Spacey,” the statement began.

“Inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable. We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level, as set out in our joint statement with the theatre industry on 23 October,” the statement continued. “We want our employees to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of The Old Vic family. Any behaviour we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.”

The statement concluded with an invitation for all connected with the Old Vic who previously felt unable to raise a complaint to do so now, encouraging individuals to reach out via email to confidential@oldvictheatre.com.

Following the Sunday night report of Rapp’s story, Spacey responded with a statement saying he did not remember the incident and coming out as gay. The actor was roundly criticized for deflecting the nature of the allegations with a coming out statement.

The statement from the Old Vic comes on the heels of the news that Netflix has indefinitely suspended production on the Spacey-led series House of Cards.