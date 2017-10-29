Michael Moore fires back at Trump over Broadway show: Your presidency is a 'total bomb'

Filmmaker and liberal firebrand Michael Moore shot back at Donald Trump this weekend after the president slammed Moore’s anti-Trump Broadway show as a “total bomb” and falsely said it was forced to close.
“You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency — which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early,” Moore wrote in a Twitter thread Saturday night. He added, “NOT SAD.”
Moore’s show, The Terms of My Surrender, was billed as a 12-week limited engagement when it was first announced in May. Previews began July 28 at the Belasco Theatre, the show officially opened Aug. 12, and it ended Oct. 22. All told, Terms grossed $4.2 million and was seen by 74,484 people, according to the Broadway League. In other words, it wasn’t a “total bomb,” nor was it quite a “smash hit.”
Moore, who has long been an outspoken Trump critic, went on to criticize his tumultuous presidency.
“Today, 1 U.S. service member was killed & 6 injured in our never-ending war in Afghanistan. You,our President, are not even aware of this,” Moore tweeted. “You ARE aware I’m a “B’way star” & I guess this bothers you more. SAD. … Prosecutor Mueller’s GrandJury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this?”
