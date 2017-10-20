Scarlett Johansson assembles Avengers for Puerto Rico hurricane relief benefit

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are assembling once again to take on — not Loki, not Ultron, not Thanos — hurricane relief.

Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson, is putting on a one-night, star-studded reading of the Thornton Wilder classic Our Town, as announced Friday by the John Gore Organization. Kenny Leon, the Tony-winning director behind A Raisin in the Sun, will direct the event at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 6.

Johansson will star alongside fellow Avengers cast mates Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo. Though more surprise celebrity guests are promised to appear.

Tickets for the reading will go on sale this Monday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. ET. All proceeds will be put towards relief efforts in Puerto Rico through the Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund.

Celebrities — like Rihanna, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chelsea Handler, and Kim Kardashian — have been extremely vocal about President Trump’s tepid public response in the wake of Hurricane Maria hitting Puerto Rico. Many continue to urge the White House to take more forceful action in aiding the citizens.

“The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless,” Johansson said in a statement. “It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event. Please help me and my costars in coming together for an extraordinary, one-time-only evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated island and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic.”

John Gore of the John Gore Organization said Johansson came up with the idea, since she’s already in Atlanta shooting the untitled fourth Avengers movie. “We immediately asked how we could help,” Gore said. “We couldn’t be happier to support our friend, Scarlett, and her costars in producing this evening for such a worthy cause.”