Watch Ben Platt and his Dear Evan Hansen successors boogie their way through a disco music video

Evan Hansen is trading in his polo shirt and arm cast for some groovy ’70s threads.

In a fun new music video directed and edited by Nick Lieberman, current Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt meets his future replacements in the musical’s title role (Noah Galvin and Taylor Trensch) in a disco dance-off on the streets of New York.

The three actors strut their stuff in fun period clothing to the tune of Earth, Wind, and Fire’s “Getaway” when an attempt to hail a taxi turns into a disco inferno through NYC that even includes some impressive roller-skating moves from Galvin. The three eventually unite in a groovy trio before going their separate ways under the bright lights of Broadway — a fun metaphor for their sharing of the Evan Hansen role. (Platt steps away from the show on Nov. 19 and will be succeeded by Galvin, followed by Trensch next year)

While the video is a fun interlude for those who can’t make it out to see Dear Evan Hansen, it also brings to mind another idea — Ben Platt is done with his run, might we suggest a revival of Saturday Night Fever? He can clearly rock the clothes and the disco-fied strolling.