Whoopi Goldberg to lead Damn Yankees with Maggie Gyllenhaal

For one night only, former fictional nun Whoopi Goldberg will switch gears and play the fictional devil in a benefit concert performance of Damn Yankees.

Maggie Gyllenhaal will play Lola and James Earl Jones will play baseball team owner Mr. Welch opposite Goldberg’s Applegate in the special reading of the Tony-winning 1955 musical, which follows a frustrated baseball fan who sells his soul to the devil in order to help his favorite team win.

The show — penned by George Abbott, Douglass Wallop, Richard Adler, and Jerry Ross — is a beloved classic musical and was last revived on Broadway in 1994 with Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth.

Kathleen Marshall will direct the one-night-only concert, which will take place on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The reading is presented through arrangement with Jeffrey Richards, Jerry Frankel, and Scott Landis, with proceeds benefitting Roundabout Theatre Company’s series of initiatives (including a theatrical education program).