Have you dreamed of seeing Jane Krakowski in her Tony-nominated turn in She Loves Me?

The former 30 Rock star showed off major dancing chops alongside Zachary Levi and Laura Benanti in the musical’s 2016 revival, and you can get a glimpse of her chemistry with costar Gavin Creel in the number “Ilona,” where the two execute a delicate dance of courtship, including some majorly impressive splits.

And if you’re dying for more than just this clip, you’re in luck — PBS is bringing the entirety of the Roundabout Theatre Company production of She Loves Me and several other Broadway hits to its Friday night lineup throughout the fall as part of a “Broadway’s Best” programming series.

Krakowski as Ilona goodness is up first with a Great Performances broadcast of She Loves Me on Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. She Loves Me is the musical version of The Shop Around the Corner (which in turn was remade as You’ve Got Mail), and it tells the story of two feuding store clerks who are also secret romantic penpals working in 1930s Budapest.

For the five weeks following She Loves Me, PBS will air Broadway-related programming every Friday night. Other recordings of live performances include the Live from Lincoln Center presentation of the Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, and Stephanie J. Block-led Falsettos (Oct. 27); Kevin Kline’s Tony-winning turn in Noel Coward’s Present Laughter (Nov. 3), Indecent, this year’s Tony Award winner for best play (Nov. 17); and the Roundabout Theater Company stage production of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (Nov. 24).

An encore presentation of In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams, a documentary chronicling Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first big Broadway hit, is also part of the lineup, airing Nov. 10. An encore presentation of the documentary Hamilton’s America, about that Broadway smash, is also slated to air in December.

Catch Krakowski and Creel performing “Ilona” in the clip above. More information on the lineup can be found at PBS’ website.