Alan Tudyk departs Steve Martin's Broadway play Meteor Shower

Alan Tudyk will no longer be appearing in Steve Martin’s new Broadway play.

Producers announced Monday that the former star of Dodgeball and Firefly has departed the cast of Meteor Shower, citing “creative differences.”

Tudyk was set to portray Norm, husband to Corky (Amy Schumer, in her Broadway debut) and one half of the two couples who find themselves in the midst of marital free-fall on a warm night at a dinner party in Ojai, California. Jeremy Shamos, who was nominated for a Tony award for his performance in Clybourne Park, will succeed Tudyk in the role.

In addition to Schumer, the production also features Keegan Michael-Key and Tony winner Laura Benanti as the other couple in question. The play is written by Martin and directed by Broadway veteran Jerry Zaks.

Meteor Shower begins previews on Nov. 1 and officially opens on Nov. 29.