Sarah Hyland's dad is going to be in 'Harry Potter' on Broadway

On Modern Family, Sarah Hyland’s Haley has had to put up with her fair share of Harry Potter jokes from her TV dad Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) — but now her real-life father is bringing her a step closer to the Boy Who Lived.

Edward James Hyland, who is also an actor, is joining the first Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Hyland excitedly announced the news in a tweet on Friday, writing, “MY DAD’S GONNA BE IN F–KING HARRY POTTER” and included a link to the full casting notice in Playbill.

While Hyland was as delighted as Hermione on an exam day, her costars were also thrilled with the news. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Hyland’s Uncle Mitch, retweeted her with the caption “Oh my god!!!! HOUSE SEATS!!!!!” When a show promises to be as difficult to get a ticket to as the Quidditch World Cup, it’s no wonder that Ferguson is already capitalizing on his colleague’s connection to the show.

Edward James Hyland has been acting since before his daughter Sarah was born and has appeared in everything from Bridge of Spies to Mr. Robot — though this is by far his most magical project to date. Maybe he’ll be able to tell Phil Dunphy gently that he is, in fact, a Hufflepuff and not a Gryffindor.