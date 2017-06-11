Trump-inspired production of 'Julius Caesar' loses Delta sponsorship amid controversy

Delta Air Lines announced via Twitter on Sunday that it had pulled sponsorship support from The Public Theater’s new Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar because of its “graphic staging.” The show, which stars Gregg Henry as Caesar and Elizabeth Marvel as Marc Antony, has drawn the ire of conservatives because the blonde-haired Caesar bears a striking resemblance to President Donald Trump — and the show concludes with Caesar’s death.

“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values,” read the Delta statement on Twitter. “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste. We have notified them of our decision to end our sponsorship as the official airline of The Public Theater effective immediately.”

Earlier Sunday, conservatives began condemning the production on account of its Trumpian similarities, including Fox News’ Fox & Friends. “A New York City play appears to depict President Trump being brutally stabbed to death by women and minorities, Fox & Friends reported,” read an article on the Fox News website. The post doesn’t mention the play is Julius Caesar, which was first performed in 1599. Trump is not referenced at all in the staging of the production; the doomed lead character is referred to as Caesar.

On the website for The Public Theater, the show’s director, Oskar Eustis, previously wrote, “Julius Caesar can be read as a warning parable to those who try to fight for democracy by undemocratic means. To fight the tyrant does not mean imitating him,” The director added, “Julius Caesar is about how fragile our democracy is. The institutions that we have grown up with, that we have inherited from the struggle of many generations of our ancestors, can be swept away in no time at all.” Eustis’ statement doesn’t directly reference Trump either.

In response to the uproar, many mocked the controversy online, including Keith Olbermann.

The use of the name "Shakespeare" wasn't a hint that you were watching "Julius Caesar"? https://t.co/twpPOoqUVV — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 11, 2017

Chances MAGA people stage a protest calling for William Shakespeare to be jailed for being mean to Mr. Trump — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 11, 2017

this notes "trump is not named in the play," but doesn't mention that's because the play is shakespeare's julius caesar, written in 1599 https://t.co/hV3BPF7pAL — Alexandria Symonds (@a_symonds) June 11, 2017

Julius Caesar appears to depict assassination of Julius Caesar https://t.co/3oQopbBXCh — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 11, 2017

This isn’t the first time a production of Julius Caesar has drawn on the current administration for inspiration. Back in 2012, The Acting Company produced a Julius Caesar with a lead character not dissimilar to Barack Obama.