SpongeBob SquarePants musical sets Broadway opening date

SpongeBob SquarePants is going from Bikini Bottom to Broadway.

After opening in Chicago last summer, the SpongeBob SquarePants musical is coming to New York, opening this fall at the Palace Theatre. Preview performances are set to begin on Nov. 6, with opening night set for Dec. 4.

Director Tina Landau’s under-the-sea extravaganza brings everyone’s favorite yellow, porous fry cook to the stage, with a book by Kyle Jarrow, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and music supervision by Tom Kitt. Newcomer Ethan Slater originated the part of the titular sponge in Chicago, and he’ll be reprising the role when the show transfers to Broadway, along with Gavin Lee as Squidward, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, and Danny Skinner as Patrick. Further casting has yet to be announced.

As for the music? SpongeBob SquarePants includes original songs by Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, John Legend, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I. Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, and David Bowie (!).