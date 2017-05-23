Watch Broadway's original Tarzan swing back into his leading role

Two worlds, one Tarzan.

Broadway’s original Tarzan, Josh Strickland, has returned to the treetops in Disney’s stage adaptation of its 1999 animated film of the same name. Strickland originated the role of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ ape-man on Broadway in 2006, remaining with the show throughout its 14-month run.

Now, Strickland is donning the loincloth once again, only this time he’s doing it in German. The American actor and singer sings and swings his way through the show entirely in German in a production currently running in Oberhausen. Strickland learned his lines in German with the assistance of a coach, a feat made easier by knowing the role intimately after originating it on Broadway.

The musical features an expanded score from Phil Collins (who wrote five songs for the film) and much-lauded aerial effects to create the effect of Tarzan and his gorilla family swinging through the trees. Following its New York run, the show went on to great success around the world with international productions in the Netherlands and Germany running for multiple years.

The German production, which has played in Hamburg, Stuttgart, and now Oberhausen, has even produced its own cast recording. The current Oberhausen production has been breaking attendance records at its venue since it opened in 2016.

Watch Strickland sing “Strangers Like Me” in the clip above.